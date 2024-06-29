Saturday, June 29, 2024
Iran envoy to UN warns all options on table if Israel unleashes war against Hezbollah

By Ehsan Ghasri
Lebanon Hezbollah

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has dismissed Israel’s threats of waging a war on Lebanon as “psychological warfare”, warning that all options, including full involvement of all resistance groups in West Asia, are on the table in case of such military aggression.

“Albeit Iran deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime’s propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon, should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table,” the mission said in a post published on its official X account on Saturday.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October last year, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 37,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 86,700 others.

Hezbollah officials have repeatedly stressed they do not want a war with Israel but if it happens they are ready.

