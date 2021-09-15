Iran envoy to US: Stop breaching JCPOA

The Iranian envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency has urged the United States to immediately stop its violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, without any preconditions.

Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran has yet to see enough determination from Washington to meet its commitments under the nuclear deal and lift the sanctions it imposed on Iran after withdrawing from the JCPOA in 2018 under former US president Donald Trump.

Gharibabadi was addressing a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors in Vienna. He added that the US and its European allies should not expect Iran to take constructive steps while the US sanctions are still in place.

Following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its reinstatement of sanctions on the Islamic Republic, Tehran took retaliatory measures. It reduced its commitments under the nuclear agreement gradually.

Iran has also criticized the European signatories to the JCPOA for pressuring Tehran to comply with the deal under such circumstances.

The Troika say Iran must return to the negotiating table in Vienna where efforts have been ongoing to revive the nuclear agreement. Iran has repeatedly said it’s open to negotiations but talking for the sake of talking is futile. It also says the ultimate outcome of any negotiations must guarantee the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.