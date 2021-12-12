Iran envisages exporting 1.2m barrels of crude daily

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s IRNA News Agency says under the country’s budget bill for the next fiscal year starting March 21, 2022, oil exports will be estimated at 1.2 million barrels per day.

The amount of oil exports in the budget bill is one of the most important figures. Therefore, every year, with the submission of the budget bill to the Iranian parliament, a key item is the volume of oil exports and revenues.
However, due to US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, this number has been low in recent years and the same low volume has not been achieved in most cases.
This year, however, given the 13th government’s breakthroughs in oil sales, the volume intended for crude exports is of particular importance.
Next year’s budget bill envisions 1.2 million barrels of oil per day.
Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi submitted the draft budget for the next Iranian fiscal year to Parliament on Sunday.
He briefed the lawmakers on the country’s economic conditions and asked them to review the budget bill with careful scrutiny to make it more effective in addressing problems.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here