Iran says to re-open embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Nasser Kanaani, in reaction to media reports about the re-opening of Iran’s missions in Saudi Arabia, said, “In completing the implementation of the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia for the resumption of bilateral ties, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh, the Iranian Consulate in Jeddah and its Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be officially re-opened in the course of Tuesday and Wednesday, 6-7 June,” he said.

Kanaani added Iran’s Embassy in Riyadh and its Consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah already started their activities in practice before the departure of the Iranian pilgrims to Hajj in Saudi Arabia, and “now the mentioned missions will officially be re-opened in the presence of two countries’ Foreign Ministry officials.”

The re-opening of the Iranian missions in Saudi Arabia follows seven years of cut ties between the two countries.

Under a China-brokered agreement, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restore diplomatic ties. The two countries also held many rounds of talks in Iraq and Oman.