Iran Election 2021: Who Are Most Prominent Candidates Running for President?

The deadline for registration of Iranian presidential hopefuls passed on Saturday afternoon, after dozens of people, including several politicians and military figures, signed up to run for president in the country’s June elections.

The most prominent hopefuls are as follows:

– Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the incumbent Judiciary Chief and a conservative rival of Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential elections.

– Es’haq Jahangiri, the incumbent first vice-president and a senior reformist politician

– Ali Larijani, the former Parliament speaker and a moderate conservative politician

– Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of Iran who has turned into a critic of the Establishment in recent years

– Saeed Jalili, the former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and former head of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team

– Mostafa Tajzadeh, the former acting interior minister and senior reformist politician who served several years in prison after the 2009 post-election protests

– Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, the former minister of defence and an incumbent military advisor to Iran’s Leader

– Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the incumbent secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council and a former commander of Iranian forces in the Iran-Iraq war

– Brigadier General Saeed Mohammad, the former commander of the IRGC Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Base

– Brigadier General Rostam Qassemi, the former oil minister and the incumbent deputy head of IRGC Quds Force for economic affairs

– Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, the incumbent chairman of Tehran’s City Council with close ties to the reformists’ camp

– Mahmoud Sadeghi, a reformist politician and lawyer and a former lawmaker

– Mohammad Shariatmadari, the incumbent minister of labour and welfare

– Ezzatollah Zarghami, the former head of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB

– Ali Motahari, the former vice-speaker of Iran’s Parliament

– Abdolnasser Hemmati, the incumbent governor of Iran’s Central Bank

– Fereydoun Abbasi, the former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation and a current lawmaker

– Abbas Akhoundi, the former transport minister

– Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist politician, an incumbent lawmaker, and a former vice-speaker of Iran’s Parliament