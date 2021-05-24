Iran Election 2021: Dehqan Joins Other Conservative Hopefuls Dropping Out in Favour of Raisi

Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan, a military advisor to Iran’s Leader and one of the key military figures running for president in Iran’s June elections, has dropped out in favour of Ebrahim Raisi, the key candidate of the conservative camp.

In a tweet on Monday, General Dehqan announced that he is withdrawing from the presidential race considering the presence of other candidates like Raisi.

Earlier, Mohammad Abbasi, a former minister under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Alireza Afshar, a former IRGC officer and Interior Ministry official, had dropped out in favour of Raisi.

Some other conservative candidates like Saeed Jalili, Saeed Mohammad, and Rostam Qassemi are also expected to withdraw from the race in favour of the Judiciary Chief.