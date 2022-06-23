Iran FM offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a tweet, said, “In the tradition of neighborliness and brotherliness, we stand by the honorable and patient people of Afghanistan in these tough times.”

Amirabdollahian offered condolences to the families of the earthquake’s victims, adding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s consignments of humanitarian supplies will swiftly be delivered to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Iran’s embassy in Kabul announced on Wednesday following the incident, two airplanes carrying aid items were dispatched to Afghanistan.

At least 1500 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a magnitude 6 quake struck around 44 kilometers from the city of Khost.