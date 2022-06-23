Thursday, June 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Iran FM offers condolences over deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amir Abdollahian

The Iranian Foreign Minister has offered condolences over the deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a tweet, said, “In the tradition of neighborliness and brotherliness, we stand by the honorable and patient people of Afghanistan in these tough times.”

Amirabdollahian offered condolences to the families of the earthquake’s victims, adding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s consignments of humanitarian supplies will swiftly be delivered to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Iran’s embassy in Kabul announced on Wednesday following the incident, two airplanes carrying aid items were dispatched to Afghanistan.

At least 1500 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a magnitude 6 quake struck around 44 kilometers from the city of Khost.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks