Iran says launched dozens of ballistic missile into Israel

In an official statement, the IRGC announced the attack was a response to the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah chief, and Abbas Nilforoushan, an IRGC commander by Israel.

The statement further warned that any retaliatory action by the Zionist regime will be met with a crushing response.

According to the IRGC, the ongoing operations against Israel are being supported by both the Iranian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations posted a tweet on X.

The tweet read: “Iran’s legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out.”

It added should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue.