Iran says doubts ceasefire durability, warns of response to any further attacks

In a phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, General Mousavi stated that the recent military assault on Iranian territory by the US and Israel occurred despite Iran’s restraint and while indirect negotiations with Washington were underway.

“These two regimes have once again proven their disregard for international norms,” Mousavi said, referring to the 12-day conflict as further evidence of “unlawful aggression.”

“We were not the ones to start this war, but we responded with full force. Given our doubts about the enemy’s commitment to any ceasefire, we are prepared to deliver a firm response to any renewed violations.”

The Saudi defense minister expressed condolences over the loss of Iranian military commanders in the conflict.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia has not merely condemned the aggression but has actively worked to help end the hostilities.