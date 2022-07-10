Iran distributes meat from 30k livestock among needy people

Morteza Bakhtiari said 9,000 charities have participated in the program.

He said Iran’s leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered the launching of a campaign to help those who need.

Bakhtiari said the meat from the livestock is distributed among people in line with health standards.

The livestock were slaughtered on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which is one of three very important feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

On Eid al-Adha, many people, including Hajj pilgrims, slaughter sheep as part of a tradition which has continued since the Prophet Abraham was ordered by God to do so instead of sacrificing his son, Ishmael as a sign of surrender to the Almighty’s will.