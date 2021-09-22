Iran discovers new inscriptions at Persepolis

Iranian archeologists have discovered several landmark inscriptions in Takhte Jamshid’s Mount Rahmat Mountain.

The head of the International Takhte Jamshid Database said the readings of one inscription show that the inscription was engraved in the fourth imperial year of Yazdgerd with the aim of commemorating a given person. Hamid Fadaee added that the inscription is of the buried type.

He added that inscriptions count as being among the most credible historical proofs.

Fadaee said the related research center has started deciphering the inscriptions.

Takhte Jamshid, also known as Persepolis, was the ceremonial capital of Achaemenid Empire (c.

550–330 BC) and it is situated in the plains of Marvdasht, some 60 kilometers from the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.