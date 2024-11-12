Iran does not rule out direct talks with US, advises Trump to avoid past mistakes

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani said, “We will pursue anything that serves the interests of the country and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, and we will take appropriate measures with the guidance of the Leader and the correct decisions of the Supreme National Security Council.”

Asked by a Wall Street Journal reporter about Iran’s response in case Donald Trump adopts the so-called maximum pressure policy against Iran, Mohajerani advised the US president-elect not to repeat the past mistakes, reminding that the hostile policy proved a failure during the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran.

She also stressed that Iran judges the US by its actions, not its words.

Mohajerani stated that Iran had negotiated with the P5+1 and reached a nuclear accord with the West, but it was the US that unilaterally withdrew from the deal under Trump.

Addressing a question about an Iranian MP’s request for nuclear testing as a deterrent, Mohajerani reaffirmed Iran’s official stance against weapons of mass destruction, asserting the country’s nuclear program is peaceful, “a position repeatedly stressed.”

Citing the Iranian Leader’s religious decree (fatwa), Mohajerani noted Iran’s nuclear policies and doctrine are based on the prohibition of WMDs and nuclear arms.