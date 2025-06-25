Iran detained 700 “mercenaries” working for Israel throughout 12-day war: FNA

“The mercenaries, who mainly operated in the framework of espionage and sabotage networks, were identified and arrested based on public reports and intelligence operations,” the report reads.

Israel’s spy agency Mossad has acknowledged the role of its undercover personnel working in Iran as part of its military operation, which began with unprecedented strikes on Iran on June 13.

Mossad provided footage of its covert agents working behind Iranian lines in the lead-up to the raids, work that included setting up a base to launch drones at targets from inside Iran.

The arrests of Israeli agents have been made across Iran, according to Fars, including in Kermanshah, Isfahan, Khuzestan, Fars, and Lorestan provinces. Authorities have not yet published details on the number of alleged Israeli spies arrested in the capital Tehran, the outlet reported.

Other Iranian news outlets have reported multiple executions of alleged Israeli agents carried out since the conflict began.