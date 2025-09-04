Iran denies use of smartphones in tracking slain commanders, stresses civil defense priorities

“As far as I know, none of our commanders used such devices or networks. Many I know for certain did not, and others almost certainly did not. Therefore, the use of these tools for targeting is completely ruled out,” Jalali told local media.

He acknowledged, however, that modern technologies, including mobile phones, can be weaponized. “Every technology has the potential to turn into a threat. The recent pager incident in Lebanon confirms this,” he said, stressing the need for more intelligent use of digital tools.

Jalali also underlined the importance of civil defense preparedness, noting that the 12-day conflict with Israel in June demonstrated the strategic value of resilience measures.

He said Iran had issued detailed operational guidelines to ministries, municipalities, and industries, including drills to secure nuclear sites and essential infrastructure.

Jalali emphasized that broader government and parliamentary support is essential to fund and implement civil defense programs. “Civil defense must become a national priority,” he said.