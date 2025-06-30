Iran demands UN action over Israeli attack on Evin Prison

In a formal letter dated 28 June 2025, addressed to the UN Secretary-General and President of the Security Council, Iravani expressed Iran’s “grave concern and strongest condemnation” over the 23 June attack that killed and injured dozens of civilians, including prison staff, inmates, and visiting family members.

The letter describes the strike as a “blatant and egregious violation” of international humanitarian and human rights law, emphasizing that the facility — a clearly marked civilian prison — was deliberately targeted. Iran urged the Council to take immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such attacks and safeguard the principles of international law.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

No. 2529802 28 June 2025

Excellency,Upon instructions from my Government and pursuant to our previous communications concerning the large-scale, unprovoked, and premeditated acts of military aggression by the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I am writing to convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s grave concern and strongest condemnation of the deliberate and unlawful attack launched by the Israeli regime against Evin Prison in Tehran on Monday, 23 June 2025, at 10:30 a.m. local time.

This attack, carried out targeted at a clearly identified civilian prison, constitutes a blatant and egregious violation of international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and the foundational principles of the Charter of the United Nations. As a direct result of this reckless aggression, numerous civilians—including correctional officers, prison staff, visiting family members, and inmates—were martyred, either due to the impact of the strike or the trauma it caused.

Key prison infrastructure, including the medical clinic, entry gate, kitchen, and visitation rooms, was destroyed. Many civilians were severely injured, among them women and children. Notably, Ms. Zahra Ebadi, a prison social worker, and her five-year-old son, Mehrad Kheiri, were found dead under the rubble three days after the attack.

The intentional targeting of a detention facility housing persons under state custody is a grave breach of international law, including but not limited to Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits collective punishment, intimidation, and acts of terrorism against protected persons. It also contravenes the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules), which guarantee detainees’ access to health care without discrimination.

Furthermore, the attack violated the fundamental principle of distinction under international humanitarian law, which obliges all parties to distinguish at all times between civilian objects and military objectives.

The destruction of the prison’s medical facilities in particular rendered it impossible to provide urgent and life-saving care to critically ill detainees. The resulting humanitarian crisis and logistical challenges severely undermined the ability to uphold detainees’ rights and ensure their safety.

The chaos and terror induced by this barbaric assault placed all detainees, especially women and other vulnerable groups, at extreme risk.

The suddenness of the attack deprived the Iranian authorities of any opportunity to take protective measures in accordance with national and international obligations. Following the strike, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran was compelled to immediately relocate surviving inmates to other correctional facilities, resulting in severe overcrowding and further straining an already fragile system.

Given the gravity of this heinous and horrific crime, the Islamic Republic of Iran calls upon the United Nations Security Council and the Secretary-General to:

1. Unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime’s attack on Evin Prison as a serious breach of international humanitarian and human rights law;

2. Hold the perpetrators accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law; and

3. Take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such heinous acts, which threaten not only the lives of civilians in custody but also the very foundations of the international legal order.

This attack constitutes a dangerous and unacceptable escalation. It strikes at the heart of the international community’s collective responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights and dignity of all persons, including those in detention. The Islamic Republic of Iran trusts that Your Excellency and your esteemed Office will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it demands.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter and its attachment circulated as a document of the Security Council.Please accept,

Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.