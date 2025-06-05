Iran’s defense minister warns Israel against any military action

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV, General Nasirzadeh stated that Iran possesses significant military capabilities that render it immune to Israeli threats.

“Israel is not in a position to pose a real threat to Iran,” he said. “Those who can actually challenge Iran do not speak in such terms.”

He went on to call recent Israeli statements “useless bluster,” asserting that any hostile act would be met with overwhelming force.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and follow a series of exchanges between Iranian and Israeli officials. Tehran has repeatedly said it will respond decisively to any aggression targeting its territory or interests.