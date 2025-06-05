IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s defense minister warns Israel against any military action

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Armed Forces

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has issued a stark warning to Israel, declaring that even the slightest military move by Tel Aviv against Iran would result in the destruction of the Israeli regime.

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV, General Nasirzadeh stated that Iran possesses significant military capabilities that render it immune to Israeli threats.

“Israel is not in a position to pose a real threat to Iran,” he said. “Those who can actually challenge Iran do not speak in such terms.”

He went on to call recent Israeli statements “useless bluster,” asserting that any hostile act would be met with overwhelming force.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and follow a series of exchanges between Iranian and Israeli officials. Tehran has repeatedly said it will respond decisively to any aggression targeting its territory or interests.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks