Iran defense minister: Israel heavily censoring extent of damage

In a meeting with General Rudzani Maphwanya, Commander of the South African National Defence Force, in Tehran, Nasirzadeh emphasized that the strike delivered to Israel was unprecedented in its history, saying the regime is hiding the true scale of its losses from public view.

He reiterated Iran’s readiness to respond decisively to any new aggression, noting that during the recent 12-day war, Israel and the United States violated international norms by attacking nuclear facilities, civilian and military areas, hospitals, and assassinating Iranian commanders and scientists while talks with Washington were ongoing.

He praised South Africa’s independent stance, commending its condemnation of Israel’s attacks on Iran and its historic genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Nasirzadeh highlighted the two countries’ shared positions on resisting injustice, rejecting unilateralism, and combating terrorism.

Maphwanya, in turn, condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza.

He also stressed that BRICS membership offers a platform for strengthening Iran–South Africa solidarity.