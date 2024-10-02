Media WireSecurity

Iran’s defense chief vows ‘far more severe’ reprisal if Israel decides to respond

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has vowed that Tehran would serve Israel with a “far more severe” reprisal if Tel Aviv chose to respond to the Islamic Republic’s recent retaliation against the regime’s acts of aggression.

“If the Zionist regime dared to respond, our [subsequent] actions would be far more severe, and we would deploy a more advanced array of the missiles that we have at our disposal,” Nasirzadeh said on Tuesday.

“Tonight’s operation represented only a part of the Islamic Republic’s missile capability,” he continuedd, adding, “A large part of this capability has not been deployed yet given its very advanced technology and much stronger destructive power.”

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched hundreds of missiles toward the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases in a retaliatory attack dubbed Operation True Promise II. The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of Hamas’ chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah’s leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

Nasirzadeh hailed True Promise II for its “complete success” and “prudent and smart” nature, while praising the “complicated planning” that preceded it.

The operation was devised “in proportion to the Zionist regime’s defense systems”, and was especially aimed at striking the “intelligence targets” that were used by the regime to carry out Haniyeh’s assassination.

The minister characterized the retaliation as “completely legitimate” and in line with the international laws, noting that all the locations struck during the operation were of “complete military and operational” nature.

