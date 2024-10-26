Iran says entitled to defend itself following Israeli deadly attacks

The ministry condemned in strongest terms the Zionist regime’s aggressive move against several military sites in Iran as a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the principle prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

“As repeatedly emphasized by the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the inherent right of self-defense reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend against acts of external aggression,” it said in a statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses the use of all material and spiritual capabilities of the Iranian nation to defend its vital security and interests, while also recognizing its responsibilities for regional peace and security. It emphasizes the individual and collective responsibility of all regional countries to safeguard regional peace and stability and expresses gratitude to all peace-loving countries in the region and beyond who have condemned Israel’s aggressive actions and expressed their disgust over the current critical situation,” it added.

The foreign ministry noted, “Undoubtedly, the continuation of occupation, illegal actions, and crimes by the Zionist regime in the region, particularly the genocide against the Palestinian people and aggression against Lebanon – perpetuated by comprehensive military and political support from the United States and certain other Western countries – remains the main cause of tension and insecurity in the region.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reminds every member state of the United Nations, members of the ‘Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,’ and the ‘1949 Geneva Conventions,’ of their urgent and collective responsibility to address gross violations of international law and the UN Charter,” it said.

“These violations, including genocide and international humanitarian rights, simultaneously constitute serious breaches of international peace and security. Iran underscores the urgent and immediate action required by the global community to halt the ongoing genocide, war, and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and to contain the Zionist regime’s war-mongering activities,” the statement added.

The Israeli army targeted military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in the early hours of Saturday despite warnings from Iran that any adventurism by Israeli would face a harsh response.

Iran announced its air defense system intercepted and countered the attacks, with limited damage reported in some areas.

The extent of the incident is currently under investigation.