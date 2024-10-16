Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any Israeli attack

Araghchi and Guterres discussed the latest regional developments in a phone call on Tuesday evening.

During the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the catastrophic humanitarian situation emanating from the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and aggression in Lebanon.

Araghchi urged the UN chief to utilize all capacities of the international body to stop the Israeli regime’s crimes and aggressions and to deliver humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated Iran’s principled stance on the need to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He stressed that while the Islamic Republic of Iran is making all-out efforts to safeguard regional peace and security, it is fully prepared to deliver a decisive and regretful response to any adventurism by the Zionist regime.

He stressed that the responsibility for the consequences of increasing insecurity in the region lies with the Israeli regime and its main supporter, the US.

The UN secretary general expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the region due to Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

He emphasized the need for a political solution to end the war and the importance of providing aid to the victims and displaced persons affected by the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Guterres also underscored the importance of protecting Lebanon’s sovereignty, adding the continued deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in southern Lebanon, despite the threats they face, is part of this effort.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Yemen, discussing the severe humanitarian conditions in the country.