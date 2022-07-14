Iranian daily: Dealing with flimsy hijab shouldn’t lead to social disunity

The warning came after some video footage emerged showing radical individuals cracking down on women who do not wear a decent hijab.

In reaction to the harsh measures, Etela’at joined the chorus of condemnations, saying the arbitrary move by “autonomous groups who consider themselves above the law” and deal with women who infringe upon the law with their “bad hijab” would eventually exclude the women from society.

The developments take place as Iran designated July 12 as Hijab and Chastity Day.

The newspaper raised the alarm at heightened provocative moves by “the US State Department’s mercenaries” who string along protest campaigns against hijab, saying failure to take proper and on-time measures would lead to deep chasms within society.

The daily also noted that during the deposed Pahlavi monarch’s rule in the ‘70s, the Iranian society was dichotomized among those who observed and those who ignored the Islamic dress code, which drove a wedge among people.

Etela’at concluded the impulsive measures should be harnessed or history will repeat itself.