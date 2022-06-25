Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Iran reports 30 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, 2 deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

An Iranian health official warns that 30 people have been diagnosed with the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in the country, advising those in contact with the livestock to take precautions against the viral disease.

Amin Assadi, a senior official with the Iran Veterinary Organization, said on Saturday that two out of the 30 individuals who contracted the virus had lost their lives so far.

The CCHF virus is typically spread by tick bites or close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons or animals.

Farmers and those who work in slaughterhouses face a higher risk of the infection.
The Iranian official urged livestock breeders to get rid of ticks by spraying pesticides in their farm, among other methods of disinfection.

Symptoms of CCHF may include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. Complications may include liver failure.

In those who survive, recovery generally occurs around two weeks after onset.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks