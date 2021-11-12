Iran Covid deaths the lowest in months

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Friday 109 people have died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest death toll since the fifth wave of the outbreak in Iran a few months ago.

The deaths push to 127,918 the total fatalities since the pandemic started. The downward trend in Covid deaths, infections and hospitalizations has held in Iran in the past weeks. Authorities say most of those killed by Covid are unvaccinated people.

Meanwhile the number of cities marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid, has decreased.

Currently, 22 cities are red, while 87 and 222 others are respectively orange and yellow. 113 cities are blue, which means the situation is normal there.

The Health Ministry has also announced 97,560,246 doses of Covid vaccine has so far been administered to people in the country since the nationwide vaccination drive started several months ago.

According to the ministry, 55,511,128 people have received the first shot and 41,650,237 the second dose. Meanwhile, 398,881 people have been given a third dose known as the booster shot.

On Thursday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohamamd Mokhber warned citizens against ignoring health protocols, saying this could thwart all the efforts of the government and the healthcare staff across Iran in the fight against Covid. Mokhber also urged the media to give accurate information to citizens so that they will not ease health protocols.