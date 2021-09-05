Iran Covid deaths stands at 610, around 30K new cases

Covid-19 kills 610 more people in Iran.

Iran’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the deaths have happened over the past 24 hours.

Covid fatalities now stand at 110,674 .

Authorities also logged 25,870 new cases. That figure includes 3,430 hospitalizations. The total caseload in Iran has hit 5,129,407.

But good news is, 4,362,814 Covid patients recovered. Iranians have so far received 29,152,527 doses of Coronavirus vaccine.

Figures also show that 9,684,669 got fully vaccinated while 19,467,858 other got their first jab. The vaccination campaign in Iran was initially slow, drawing harsh criticism from citizens. But now it’s well on track.

In his first interview with IRIB as president, Ebrahim Raisi said officials are determined to inoculate all citizens in as short a time as possible.

Raisi also said Iran will receive 40 million doses of Covid vaccine by mid-September.

He added that the Islamic Republic needs another 60 million shots.