Iran Covid death toll tops 115 K

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s Covid deaths have surpassed the grim milestone of 115,000.

Iran’s health ministry officials said on Tuesday 408 more people have died of the disease over the past 24 hours. The total death toll now stands at 115,167.

The total number of cases is approaching five-point-two million. Covid fatalities and infections hit record highs several times in Iran last month. The more contagious Delta variant has been blamed for the latest peak of the Covid pandemic in Iran.
But the daily deaths, infections and hospitalizations have seen a downward trend over the past days. That’s partly due to the vaccination campaign Iran is pursuing nationwide.

The inoculation drive was initially slow in Iran. But now it’s going ahead fast thanks to a rise in vaccine imports and production inside Iran.

IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

