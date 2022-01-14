Friday, January 14, 2022
Iran Covid: 24 people killed since Thursday

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Friday showed that Covid-19 killed 24 people in the country in the past 24 hours.

The fatalities pushed to 132,026 the death toll since the start of the pandemic some two years ago.

The Health Ministry also logged 2,539 Covid cases from Thursday to Friday. The new cases include 285 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues in Iran with the number of the boosters administered so far reaching the 12 million mark.

The figures showed that so far 11,974000 booster shots have been injected to people in Iran while the total number of vaccine doses stands at 125,262,221.

Iranian authorities are urging citizens to get their third doses, saying that will boost their immunity to any new strain of Covid like Omicron, which is the latest variant of the disease. Official figures show around 1,000 cases of Omicron contraction have been registered so far in Iran.

The highly contagious disease has overwhelmed much of Europe and the US.

