Iran suspends cooperation with IAEA following parliamentary approval

The legislation, passed by Iran’s Parliament in an emergency double-urgency session on June 24, was formally communicated to the president on June 30 by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The law mandates the Iranian government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and related safeguards until certain conditions are met, including guarantees for the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and its scientists.

The bill cites violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the US through their joint military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as justification for invoking Article 60 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which permits suspension of treaty obligations under specific conditions.