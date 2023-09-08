Iran says to continue cooperation with IAEA

Nasser Kanaani was reacting to the final statement of the meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers.

He referred to the claims about the peaceful nuclear program of Iran, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran will advance its atomic program and cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency in accordance with the rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement in a constructive manner and that it will not be influenced by political and propaganda interventions and pressures.

Kanani vehemently rejected the council reference to the three Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb saying these islands are inseparable and eternal parts of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kanaani added the reference by the GCC foreign ministers in their statement lacks any political and legal value.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has time and again underlined its territorial integrity and also its sovereignty over the Iranian islands based on the recognized rules of international law.

Regarding the use of natural resources of the Persian Gulf, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said undoubtedly, acts in line with common interests of all countries can provide suitable grounds for regional cooperation.

Kanaani urged Persian Gulf countries to use the natural resources in and under the sea in the Persian Gulf in line with common interests.

Kanaani further spoke about the necessity of preserving the new positive climate in the region by all sides and the need for strengthening the regional synergy and convergence in the best interests of regional nations.