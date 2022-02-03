Thursday, February 3, 2022
Iran: Continuation of Yemen war won’t benefit anyone

Iran renews its call for an end to the war on Yemen. Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in a telephone call with his Emirati counterpart, referred to the ongoing war on Yemen and said that the continuation of the war and the escalation of hostilities do not serve the interests of either side or the region.

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of the Zionist regime’s presence in the Persian Gulf in an unmistakable reference to the UAE’s normalization of ties with Tel Aviv.  

He said the presence of the Israeli regime in the Persian Gulf poses a threat to all regional nations.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan also said the UAE is trying to encourage all Yemeni sides to find a political solution with the support of the United Nations.  

The two top diplomats also discussed bilateral ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi. 

Amir Abdollahian described ties between the two countries as positive and progressing, saying good meetings and consultations have happened between them.

The Emirati foreign minister for his part said his country is serious about expanding ties with Iran. 

Iran and the UAE support opposing sides in the Yemen war. But they have maintained their diplomatic ties despite their differences on the Yemen conflict and some other issues.

