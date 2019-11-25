Iran Congratulates Bosnia & Herzegovina on Statehood Day

In a message to Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic on Monday, President Rouhani warmly congratulated the European country’s government and people on the Statehood Day.

“The history of relations between the two countries indicates the two sides’ determination and resolve in the path to the promotion of cooperation in all fields. I hope that we would witness the continuation of such trend and its further enhancement in the future as well,” the Iranian president added.

President Rouhani finally wished welfare and success for the government and nation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Statehood Day is a holiday celebrated on November 25 in Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the declaration of a resolution by the State Anti-Fascist Council for the National Liberation of Bosnia and Herzegovina back in 1943.