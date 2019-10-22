Iran Congratulates Bolivia on Holding Presidential Election

In a statement on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated the government and nation of the friendly state, Bolivia, on holding a democratic and inclusive presidential election that led to re-election of President Evo Morales.

The spokesman also wished Bolivia welfare and growing prosperity.

Bolivia’s electoral authority announced Monday night that President Morales was set to win the presidential election by avoiding a runoff in his re-election bid.

Morales, who has been in power for nearly 14 years, topped the eight other candidates in Sunday’s presidential election.