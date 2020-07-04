Iran Congratulates Belarus on National Day

The Iranian first vice president has expressed congratulations on the National Day of Belarus.

In a Friday message to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Es’haq Jahangiri expressed hope that officials of both countries will work together closely, make efforts and tap into all existing potential to further boost cordial relations between the two countries on all fronts in line with the interests of both nations.

Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, also known as Republic Day or Liberation Day is a public holiday, and is celebrated each year on July 3. Independence Day is a non-working day.

The decision to celebrate Independence Day on July 3, the day of the liberation of Belarus from the Nazis, was made during a controversial national referendum held in 1996 proposed by President Alexander Lukashenko.