Iran Confirms Record-High Number of New COVID-19 Cases

In a briefing on Friday noon, Kianoush Jahanpour said 144 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2,378.

The total number of cases has also risen to 32,332, out of whom 11,133 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, he added.

Jahanpour said 2,893 patients are currently in severe conditions.

He also predicted that the epidemic will be contained in Iran by April 19, the end of the current Iranian month of Farvardin.