Iran confirms receiving Israel’s message via Russia, dismisses new talks with US and Europe

Speaking on state television on Saturday night, Araghchi confirmed that the message was passed to Iran’s ambassador in Moscow following a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that Tehran remains cautious, saying the Israeli regime is “capable of deception.”

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s firm support for ending the genocide in Gaza, stressing that any ceasefire should not absolve those responsible for war crimes. He called for international legal action against Israeli officials.

Addressing relations with the US and Europe, Araghchi denied any negotiations beyond the nuclear issue.

He said Washington and European countries had repeatedly failed to honor past commitments and that Iran currently sees “no grounds” for new talks.

The foreign minister also confirmed that US envoy Steve Witkoff had proposed direct talks with Iran, but said Tehran only agreed to multilateral discussions including European and IAEA representatives, a condition the US declined.