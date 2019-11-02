Iran Confirms Letter to PGCC, Iraq Leaders

Asked by journalists about the reports of President Hassan Rouhani’s letter to heads of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Member States and Iraq, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi confirmed the reports on Saturday, saying, “After the honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran put forward the ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ in this year’s United Nations General Assembly, he sent its full text to the heads of the aforementioned countries, and in the letter, he called for collective cooperation among all of them in processing and implementing it (the initiative).”

“This shows the Islamic Republic of Iran’s seriousness and that it cares about the regional countries when it comes to ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region,” he added.

The spokesperson also noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will soon send a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres in this regard.

The confirmation came a few days after the US Treasury Department said Washington and six Persian Gulf countries have agreed to jointly impose sanctions on 25 corporations, banks and individuals linked to Iran.