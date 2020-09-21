Iran Confirms 177 New COVID-19 Fatalities

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 177 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 24,478.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 425,481 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 3,341 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise in new patients since June 6.

So far, she added, 361,523 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,912 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,773,300 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Fars provinces, she added.