Iran Confirms 160 New Fatalities Caused by COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 160 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 11,731.

In her press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,613 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 243,051.

According to the spokeswoman, 204,083 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,201 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,820,003 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari added that Khuzestan, Kurdistan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ilam, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Kermanshah provinces are considered as red zones.