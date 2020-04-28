Iran Confirms 1,112 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of cases to 92,584.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday said 71 people have died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,877.

He further noted that 72,439 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Jahanpour also said that 2,983 patients are in severe conditions of the disease.

So far, 442,590 tests for the novel virus have been taken in the country.