Iran Condoles with Qatari PM over His Mother’s Death

Iran’s first vice president in a message has expressed condolences over the passing of the mother of Prime Minister and minister of State for Internal Affairs of the Qatari government, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.
In his Tuesday message, Es’haq Jahangiri expressed hope that God Almighty may bless her soul and wished health for her relatives.
Sheikha Mariam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, mother of the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani, passed away in London last week.