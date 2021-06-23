Iran Condemns US Seizure of IRIB News Websites

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the US move to seize the website domains of Iranian media outlets affiliated with the IRIB is a systematic attempt by the United States to undermine freedom of expression on a global level and to silence independent voices in media.

In a statement on Wednesday Khatibzadeh slammed as disgraceful Washington’s policy of double standards and said, “The current US administration has exactly followed the path of the previous administration, which will only lead to a double defeat for Washington.”

The Iranian spokesman said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the unlawful and bullying measure, and will pursue the issue through legal channels.”