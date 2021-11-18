Iran condemns JCPOA violations by U.S., European parties

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has denounced the United States and the three European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for violating their commitments under the deal.

“The undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that Iran has complied with its terms, but the United States and the three European countries have violated their obligations,” Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday night during a session of the United Nations General Assembly which approved the annual report of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“If other JCPOA parties fully and effectively implement their commitments and all illegal sanctions are removed in a verifiable manner and guarantees are provided that they will not violate their obligations again, Iran is ready to fully implement the JCPOA,” the Iranian ambassador stated.

He referred to the illegal withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the re-imposition of its illegal sanctions and its non-compliance with Security Council Resolution 2231, saying these measures have prevented the Islamic Republic of Iran from exercising its legitimate rights under this resolution.

He stressed the important role of nuclear energy in different dimensions of economic and social development noting that this has been well defined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the IAEA’s statute, and that one of the IAEA’s tasks is to assist member states in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Takht Ravanchi referred to Israel’s sabotage attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and the assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, calling on international organizations, especially the United Nations, to condemn these crimes.

He added that the Zionist regime is still not a member of the NPT and is not willing to accept the agreement and the safeguards of the IAEA, calling on the atomic agency to deal with this issue professionally and without bias.