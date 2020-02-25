Iran Condemns Israeli Attacks on Gaza, Damascus 

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman also referred to the inhumane act of Zionist military forces in insulting the body of a Muslim Palestinian martyr, saying that the Zionists’ brutal and inhumane act is a sign of their wolfish nature and their failure to adhere to minimum humanitarian and ethical principles in dealing with Palestinians.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasised the necessity of the prosecution and punishment of the Quds occupiers in international courts as war criminals.

Mousavi further praised the Palestinian people’s legitimate struggles and heroic resistance, saying that resistance and national unity is the only option for Palestinians in fight against the occupiers.

He also expressed regret over the inaction of the international community in the face of the repeated crimes of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestine and the violation of sovereignty and attacks on neighbouring countries.

Several people have been killed in an Israeli air raid on Damascus, a war monitor said on Monday, as Israel confirmed raids on the Syrian capital as well as on the besieged Gaza Strip.