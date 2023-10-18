Iran strongly condemns Israel’s strike on Gaza hospital

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani censured the attack as a brutal act of war crime and genocide.

“By committing this heinous and atrocious crime, The Zionist regime of Israel once again revealed its savagery and inhumanity to the world and proved that it has no slightest adherence to the principles and rules of international law during times of war,” he said.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began on October 7.

Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Ahli Hospital, previously known as Al-Mamadani, has resulted in death of 500 civilians, and the death toll may increase as many victims are still under the rubble.