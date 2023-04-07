Iran condemns Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and Gaza

Kanaani said the attacks, which are a continuation of the desecration al-Aqsa Mosque and brutal raid by Zionist forces against Palestinian worshippers, constitute a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and also a gross breach of the principles of international law and human rights of the Palestinian people.

He called on the global community and responsible international bodies to give an effective and deterrent response to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to the telephone conversations of the Iranian president and foreign minister with their counterparts from Muslim countries as well as with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and their emphasis on the need for the OIC to convene an emergency session immediately over the issue.

Kanaani renewed Iran’s call for the Muslim countries to adopt a strong and united stance in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, to prevent the repetition of the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and to put an end to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Israeli forces have violently invaded the al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holy site in Islam, attacking Palestinian worshippers during month of Ramadan.