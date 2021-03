The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has condemned an act of sabotage against an Iranian vessel in the high seas which resulted in damage to the ship.

“Incoming reports confirm the sabotage attack on this ship, which is a blatant violation of the international law and laws of the seas,’ he said.

“Different sectors have put on the agenda necessary measures to identify the perpetrators behind this act of sabotage, and the necessary actions are being seriously pursued in this regard,” he added.