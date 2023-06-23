Friday, June 23, 2023
Iran rejects claims by US and allies over drones, calls it political show

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tehran slams anti-Iran action by US, Ukraine and 3 European countries as “a political show aimed at affecting” UN chief’s report on Iran abiding by its commitments under the nuclear deal.

The Iranian diplomatic mission at the United Nations has reacted to drone claims by the US, Ukraine and three European countries, slamming the allegations as “a political show” meant to defame the Islamic Republic.

The diplomatic mission of Iran noted in a statement that the accusations against Iran aim to affect the 6-month report of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2231 that authorized the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The statement also said the push by the US and its allies is aimed at preventing the review of the report in June at the Security Council which is chaired by the United Arab Emirates and postponing it to next month when the UK takes over the presidency of the council clearly, adding that the move shows the spiteful intentions of those countries.

The Iranian diplomatic mission at the UN once again rejected claims that Iran is involved in the Ukraine war, stressing that the conflict is unwinnable and that all efforts must be aimed at ending it ASAP and resolving the root-cause of the war in order to restore lasting peace in Ukraine.

The US and its allies accuse Tehran of giving drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. But Iran has repeatedly denied the accusation.

