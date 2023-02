Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on his twitter account on Sunday, “Claims about Iranian drones being used in Ukraine are false.”

Amirabdollahian said political and military delegations of Iran and Ukraine were supposed to hold second meeting, “But some Western sides only make claims without backing them up with proof.”

The top Iranian diplomat called on the West to stop “this futile game.”

The Iranian foreign minister made clear, “Tehran supports peace and opposes war.”