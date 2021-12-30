Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyNuclear

Iran chief negotiator meets with EU’s Mora and E3 envoys

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani held talks with the European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora and the European troika representatives in Vienna on Thursday.

The Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 is ongoing, but teams will go to a three-day New Year break as of Thursday and will resume talks on January 3.

Delegations from Iran and the P4+1, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, returned to Vienna, Austria, on Monday after a Christmas recess.

Mora who co-chaired the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) Joint Commission meeting on Monday evening told reporters that the upcoming break was only due to Palais Coburg’s suspension of services.

The ongoing round of talks – the eighth round – was originally set to be held after the New Year holiday, but the teams decided to reconvene between the two holidays as an indication of seriousness.

In the meantime, some media have attempted to keep up with their deviated narrative of the talks in the Austrian capital, reporting that negotiations have come to no result and the teams were going to put an end to the talks.

Meanwhile, Bagheri Kani stated reaching an agreement on effective removal of sanctions against Iran is the key to success of the eighth round of talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Almost all representatives of the participant countries had underscored the priority of removing the illegal sanctions against Iran, Bagheri Kani told Iranian reporters, referring to the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Monday evening in the Austrian capital.

It was agreed that the removal of sanctions be put on the agenda in experts meetings and the joint meetings between Iran and the P4+1, he added.

The Iranian top negotiator also said that the delegations have agreed to consider in the issue of sanctions removal the two main deliberations of Iran, i.e. verification of sanctions removal and assurances for that.

Previous articleIran launches 3 research ‘shipments’ into space
Next articleIran negotiator: Good progress made in Vienna on sanctions removal

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks