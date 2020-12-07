Iran Calls on Portugal to Play Active Role in Tehran-EU Relations

A senior Iranian official has expressed hope that Portugal will play an active role in Iran-Europe relations given Lisbon’s status as the rotating president of the European Union.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi made the comment in a meeting with Portuguese Ambassador to Tehran Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos while describing Tehran-Lisbon ties as cordial.

The top Portuguese diplomat, in turn, expressed his country’s readiness for and enthusiasm to boost and expand mutual relations with Iran as well as Iran-EU ties.

Portugal will assume the European Union’s rotating presidency as of January 2021.