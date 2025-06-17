Iran calls on Europe to condemn Israeli onslaught in joint call with European FMs

During the phone conversation, Araqchi condemned Israel’s “blatant aggression” against Iran, including strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities, economic infrastructure, military sites, and residential areas.

He said the attacks represented an “unprecedented blow to diplomacy” and called on European countries to acknowledge the reality and condemn the Israeli regime’s actions.

Araqchi stressed that Iran’s legitimate defense would continue firmly and warned that Israel and its supporters would bear full responsibility for any escalation.

He added that the war had clearly been launched against the Iranian people with American support, making the U.S. complicit in Israel’s crimes.

The top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to diplomacy, saying the country has never left the negotiating table. However, he noted that the current priority is to deliver a forceful and deterrent response to the aggression.

The European ministers and the E.U. foreign policy chief expressed regret over the current situation and offered condolences for the loss of life, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and their readiness to help de-escalate tensions.

Araqchi also held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, and criticized the positions of certain European countries as well as their leniency toward the Israeli regime’s violations of international law.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Israeli regime had committed a clear act of military aggression against Iran and grossly violated fundamental principles of international law.

He stated the violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, attacks on nuclear facilities, assassination of military figures, and the killing of university professors and ordinary civilians constitute “unforgivable crimes.”

Araqchi stressed that, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran is determined to exercise its right to legitimate self-defense.

Tajani, for his part, expressed regret over the deteriorating security situation in West Asia and voiced Italy’s readiness to help de-escalate tensions.